WVU Tumbles in Latest Top 25 Rankings Following Brutal 1-3 Week

Last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers climbed to as high as No. 11 in one of the three major Top 25 polls.

If they had won the Backyard Brawl and then gone on to win the weekend series against Cincinnati, there's a chance they could have snuck inside of the top 10 for the first time this season. Now, reaching that high in the polls feels nearly impossible unless they go on an absolute heater to end the year.

The week couldn't have gone worse for Steve Sabins' squad, who got pounded by their bitter rival 23-1 and then blew a three-run lead in the 8th inning of game three in Cincinnati. They had the bases juiced with an opportunity to blow the game open, but failed to bring anyone home, which then opened the door for the Bearcats, who drove in five in the bottom of the frame.

With the 1-3 week, WVU has taken quite the tumble in each of the top 25 polls.

D1Baseball

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Oregon State

7. Texas A&M

8. Auburn

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Mississippi State

11. Kansas

12. Southern Miss

13. Oregon

14. Florida State

15. Oklahoma

16. Nebraska

17. Ole Miss

18. West Virginia

19. Arizona State

20. Boston College

21. USC

22. Arkansas

23. Virginia

24. Alabama

25. Florida

Perfect Game

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Oregon State

7. Auburn

8. Texas A&M

9. Mississippi State

10. Coastal Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Kansas

13. Boston College

14. Nebraska

15. Southern Miss

16. Florida State

17. West Virginia

18. Arizona State

19. USC

20. Miami

21. Alabama

22. Ole Miss

23. Florida

24. Virginia

25. Liberty

Baseball America

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Texas

4. Georgia Tech

5. Oregon State

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Texas A&M

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Mississippi State

11. Kansas

12. Oklahoma

13. Southern Miss

14. Boston College

15. Florida

16. Arkansas

17. Florida State

18. Nebraska

19. USC

20. West Virginia

21. Arizona State

22. Ole Miss

23. Cincinnati

24. Tennessee

25. Alabama

What's on deck for the Mountaineers?

West Virginia University head coach Steve Sabins | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on S

WVU will meet Penn State once again, this time in State College. The Mountaineers won the neutral field matchup in Hagerstown two weeks ago by a 3-1 score. Considering the Nittany Lions are 12-29 on the season, it's an absolute must-win game for West Virginia. They will return to Kendrick Family Ballpark for a three-game set with Kansas State, who just got swept by Big 12-leading Kansas over the weekend. With just nine games left in league play, the Mountaineers need to find a way to get a sweep to stay in the race to defend their regular season Big 12 title.