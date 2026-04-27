WVU Tumbles in Latest Top 25 Rankings Following Brutal 1-3 Week
Last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers climbed to as high as No. 11 in one of the three major Top 25 polls.
If they had won the Backyard Brawl and then gone on to win the weekend series against Cincinnati, there's a chance they could have snuck inside of the top 10 for the first time this season. Now, reaching that high in the polls feels nearly impossible unless they go on an absolute heater to end the year.
The week couldn't have gone worse for Steve Sabins' squad, who got pounded by their bitter rival 23-1 and then blew a three-run lead in the 8th inning of game three in Cincinnati. They had the bases juiced with an opportunity to blow the game open, but failed to bring anyone home, which then opened the door for the Bearcats, who drove in five in the bottom of the frame.
With the 1-3 week, WVU has taken quite the tumble in each of the top 25 polls.
D1Baseball
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Texas
5. Georgia
6. Oregon State
7. Texas A&M
8. Auburn
9. Coastal Carolina
10. Mississippi State
11. Kansas
12. Southern Miss
13. Oregon
14. Florida State
15. Oklahoma
16. Nebraska
17. Ole Miss
18. West Virginia
19. Arizona State
20. Boston College
21. USC
22. Arkansas
23. Virginia
24. Alabama
25. Florida
Perfect Game
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Texas
5. Georgia
6. Oregon State
7. Auburn
8. Texas A&M
9. Mississippi State
10. Coastal Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Kansas
13. Boston College
14. Nebraska
15. Southern Miss
16. Florida State
17. West Virginia
18. Arizona State
19. USC
20. Miami
21. Alabama
22. Ole Miss
23. Florida
24. Virginia
25. Liberty
Baseball America
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Texas
4. Georgia Tech
5. Oregon State
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Texas A&M
9. Coastal Carolina
10. Mississippi State
11. Kansas
12. Oklahoma
13. Southern Miss
14. Boston College
15. Florida
16. Arkansas
17. Florida State
18. Nebraska
19. USC
20. West Virginia
21. Arizona State
22. Ole Miss
23. Cincinnati
24. Tennessee
25. Alabama
What's on deck for the Mountaineers?
WVU will meet Penn State once again, this time in State College. The Mountaineers won the neutral field matchup in Hagerstown two weeks ago by a 3-1 score. Considering the Nittany Lions are 12-29 on the season, it's an absolute must-win game for West Virginia. They will return to Kendrick Family Ballpark for a three-game set with Kansas State, who just got swept by Big 12-leading Kansas over the weekend. With just nine games left in league play, the Mountaineers need to find a way to get a sweep to stay in the race to defend their regular season Big 12 title.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_