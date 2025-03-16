Mountaineers Now

2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Bracket

A full look at this year's 68-team field.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A Wilson official Evo NXT game basketball with March Madness and Elite 8 and Sweet logo at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A Wilson official Evo NXT game basketball with March Madness and Elite 8 and Sweet logo at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 68-team field is set and it's time for March Madness to begin. The First Four will take place in Dayton, Ohio on March 18th and 19th, featuring matchups between Alabama State/Saint Francis (PA), San Diego State/North Carolina, Xavier/Texas and American/Mount St. Mary's.

The full tournament matchups are broken down by region below. The South Region winner will meet the West Region winner in the Final Four while the East winner will meet the Midwest winner. The Final Four is set for April 5-7 in San Antonio, Texas.

South Region

1. Auburn vs. 16. Alabama State/Saint Francis (PA)

8. Louisville vs. 9. Creighton

5. Michigan vs. 12. UC San Diego

4. Texas A&M vs. 13. Yale

6. Ole Miss vs. 11. San Diego State/North Carolina

3. Iowa State vs. 14. Lipscomb

7. Marquette vs. 10. New Mexico

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Bryant

West Region

1. Florida vs. 16. Norfolk State

8. UConn vs. 9. Oklahoma

5. Memphis vs. 12. Colorado State

4. Maryland vs. 13. Grand Canyon

6. Missouri vs. 11. Drake

3. Texas Tech vs. 14. UNC Wilmington

7. Kansas vs. 10. Arkansas

2. St. John's vs. 15. Omaha

East Region

1. Duke vs. 16. American/Mount St. Mary's

8. Mississippi State vs. 9. Baylor

5. Oregon vs. 12. Liberty

4. Arizona vs. 13. Akron

6. BYU vs. 11. VCU

3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Montana

7. Saint Mary's vs. 10. Vanderbilt

2. Alabama vs. 15. Robert Morris

Midwest Region

1. Houston vs. 16. SIU Edwardsville

8. Gonzaga vs. 9. Georgia

5. Clemson vs. 12. McNeese

4. Purdue vs. 13. High Point

6. Illinois vs. 11. Texas/Xavier

3. Kentucky vs. 14. Troy

7. UCLA vs. 10. Utah State

2. Tennessee vs. 15. Wofford

