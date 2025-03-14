Rodriguez Provides Latest Update on WVU RB Jahiem White
West Virginia running back Jahiem White saw his season come to an end a little bit early when he suffered a hamstring injury in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against Memphis, causing him to miss the entire second half.
He's missed some time this spring and has started to slowly work his way back into the mix, which has opened the door for others in WVU's running back room to showcase their talent. The good news is, White is on track to be a full participant before the end of spring practice, according to head coach Rich Rodriguez.
“It’s given a lot of opportunities to the other guys to show us a little bit. Jahiem practiced today and did a lot today. When he gets back from break, he might be full-go," Rodriguez stated. "But he’s kind of a proven guy, so he’s got to get reps just to learn the system. We know we’ve got a pretty good one right there. But all the new guys, Tye (Edwards) and LJ (Turner). (Diore) Hubbard has been getting a lot of reps. It’s been good to get those guys reps because we had to get those guys evaluated. We know what we have in Jahiem, the other guys we’re not sure yet.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Will West Virginia Be Sweating Things Out on Selection Sunday?
West Virginia's Tumbling Tournament Seed Projection Could Be a Blessing in Disguise
Quick Hits: Trimming the Roster, Hiring Another Coach, Facilities, WR Progress + More
Rich Rodriguez Reveals Honest Opinion of the 2007 West Virginia Team