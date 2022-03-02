A Couple Players May Sit vs TCU

Embarrassed.

When asked about his initial thoughts on Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins used that term over and over and over again as he sat courtside with Tony Caridi with his hands on his head staring up at the ceiling at Lloyd Noble Center.

"I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed because I wear this WVU insignia with pride and I'm just embarrassed. I'm embarrassed for the people who follow us and embarrassed for the people who have been terrific and come to games and try to cheer these guys on. All I can tell you is that I will fix it."

At this point, can you blame him? The Mountaineers have lost 14 of the last 15 games, leaving only one path to the NCAA Tournament: being crowned the champions of the Big 12 Conference next week.

Tuesday night wasn't the first time that Huggins threatened sitting certain players, but this time, it seems as if he might actually go through with it.

"They're not going to see some guys that maybe they liked watching before because I can't do this. I can't do this to the people in West Virginia. We've just got guys that really don't listen, don't care. It's frustrating when guys don't listen. It's frustrating when we have guys that what happens to them is more important than what happens to the team. So, you'll probably see a guy or two who doesn't suit up for us this weekend when we play again. I've told them and told them and told them and told them. If I don't do something as many times as I've told them what was going to happen, then I lose all credibility and I need credibility to build this team for next year."

Huggins also mentioned that he regrets the decision to not play the freshmen on the roster earlier stating that they would be playing over some of the older guys at this point. The thought of burning the redshirts and let the young guys try to make a run in the Big 12 tournament like he did a few years ago crossed his mind, but he doesn't want to take a year away from those guys.

The biggest problem with this team isn't making layups, staying in front of the ball-handler, or taking care of the ball although those are each major issues. It's the lack of leadership. Huggins recently cited the lack of fire this group has and brought it up again last night.

"We don't compete. We don't have competitive guys. We don't have the guys that we've had in the past who are in the huddle like, 'come on, come on, come on we've got to guard' like, we just don't have that man. It's my fault. At the end of the day, I sign off on these guys being a part of West Virginia basketball."

