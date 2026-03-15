Big 12 Commissioner Has High Hopes for WVU in NCAA Tournament

The West Virginia women’s basketball team is less than a week removed from its Big 12 Tournament victory, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the championship game. The hype for the program has never been higher, with a real opportunity to not only make a deep run as they will host March basketball inside Hope Coliseum.

When Pat McAfee had Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark on his show Friday, he halted men's hoops talk to ask the commissioner about the WVU women’s team. The response from Yormark showed that he not only has a belief in the Mountaineers but is a fan of senior guard Jordan Harrison and her journey.

“They did a great job, and I'm really proud of them. uh, it was the first time they had won it in nine years,” Yormark said. “Jordan Harrison, who was the MVP of the tournament, was the transfer student, and she came in with Mark Kellogg a couple of years ago, and it shows that the transfer portal can work. And she started Stephen F. Austin. She honed her skills there, moved on to West Virginia, and obviously led them to the championship and congratulations to the entire West Virginia community.”

"West Virginia did a great job in the Big 12 tournament and I'm really proud of them..



Jordan Harrison showed that the transfer portal can work and she led them to the championship"@brettyormark #PMSLive https://t.co/nEKzRxM9Pp pic.twitter.com/PC6kiuFdAv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2026

Yormark isn't wrong that Harrison has had a truly remarkable run with WVU since transferring to Morgantown in April 2023. She won the conference's defensive player of the year honors, averaging over three steals per contest this season.

The transfer portal has done great things for the WVU women’s basketball program and is a large part of their success. Harrison has undoubtedly had the biggest impact of anyone so far, but WVU’s stars all come from the portal. Senior guard Sydney Shaw transferred from Auburn in 2024. Shaw has knocked down 87 threes this season. With seven more, she can tie the all-time single-season record for the Mountaineers. Meme Wheeler transferred from Norfolk St. to WVU for the 2026 season and has nine double-doubles and counting. Her presence down low has become invaluable to this Mountaineers squad.

Mark Kellogg is building something special in Morgantown, and it is a special time for the program. Through the transfer portal and a defensive identity, WVU has all the tools to make a serious run in March. Harrison and the Mountaineers will soon learn who their opponent is in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and whether they will be hosting their first and second round games. You can watch the women’s selection show at 8 p.m. EST Sunday on ESPN.