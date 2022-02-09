Bob Huggins Discusses Win Over Iowa State

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met up with Tony Caridi to talk about Tuesday's win.

Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back in the win column with a 79-63 win over Iowa State, snapping a seven-game losing streak. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins joined Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for his postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Here are a few quotes from the interview:

On getting the win:

"Feels great. It's been a long time."

What worked offensively

"We made shots. We kept them spread which is what we wanted to do. Passed it extremely well in the first half."

On Taz Sherman's return

"I was proud of him. He played hard. Hopefully, he's going to be back to 100% when we go to Stillwater."

Running good offense

"I thought Kobe Johnson took care of the ball, got it where it was supposed to go. He did a good job handling it."

Plan for the coming days

"We're going to rest tomorrow and maybe get some shots in on their own, then we go back to work."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.