BREAKING: Big 12 Cancels Conference Tournament Amid COVID-19

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the Big 12 conference announced that it would be canceling the remainder of the tournament due to the concern of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Yesterday, the NCAA made the announcement that NCAA tournament games would be played without fans and with only limited access granted to families ans staff personnel. The NBA decided to suspend its season last night and was the first wave of games being put to the side.

The Big 12 follows the Big Ten and and the SEC in shutting down the conference tournament.

