NBA Franchise Tabs WVU Alum Mike Gansey for Top Front Office Role

Joe Mazzulla recently won the NBA's Coach of the Year award, Deuce McBride helped punch the New York Knicks' ticket to the NBA Finals, and now Mike Gansey has been hired by the Philadelphia 76ers as the team's President of Basketball Operations. The Mountaineers are certainly lighting it up at the next level.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news on Friday evening as Gansey beat out Nick U'Ren of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury for the job.

With this hire soon to be official, let's take a look back at Gansey's path to becoming the top decision-maker for an NBA franchise.

Getting his start

Gansey played his last year of professional basketball with CB 1939 Canarias in 2011 and landed an opportunity in the front office with the Canton Charge, the affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gansey was also a scout for the Cavs before becoming the director of G League operations for the team and then ultimately the team's general manager. In 2017, he was named the D-League's (now the G League) Executive of the Year after the team went 27-21 and clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Making the jump up

A few months after receiving that award, Gansey was promoted within the organization, becoming the assistant general manager to Kolby Altman. Five years later, Altman was given a new title as President of Basketball Operations, and Gansey was then elevated to general manager. Altman was still the shot-caller in terms of putting the roster together and accepting/rejecting trade offers, but Gansey certainly had his hand in constructing the team.

The Cavaliers have been one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference over the last five years, reaching the playoffs four times and the conference finals this season before being swept by the Knicks.

The challenge Gansey will have in Philly

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Paul George isn't getting any younger (36), and Joel Embiid (32) continues to have issues staying on the court. When healthy, Embiid is one of the best players in the league and makes the Sixers look like a legit title contender. He has played just 57 games over the past two seasons, while George has only appeared in 78 contests. If availability continues to be a problem, Gansey may be forced to make some difficult decisions and retool the roster, building around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

In Philly, Gansey will be the guy calling the shots.