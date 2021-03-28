BREAKING: Taz Sherman Enters Name Into 2021 NBA Draft

Earlier in the week, West Virginia junior guard Sean McNeil entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft and Sunday afternoon, senior Taz Sherman has done the same.

Like McNeil, Sherman is leaving open the option to return. However, for Sherman, it would be him taking the extra year being given to him from the NCAA while McNeil would still have two years of eligibility remaining if he wanted it.

Sherman averaged 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 34% from three-point land.

Sherman played at a high level a year ago, he just didn't receive the playing time to show the type of impact he can have on a game. Had the pandemic never been a thing, Sherman would be preparing himself for pro ball but with the NCAA giving players an extra year of eligibility, he has the opportunity to return for one more season and raise his stock even more. Sherman can really fill it up and had five 20-point games while coming off the bench.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.