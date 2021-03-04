BREAKING: WVU Guard Out for Tonight's Game vs TCU

The Mountaineers will be a little shorthanded tonight vs the Frogs.

We are under one hour until No. 6 West Virginia and TCU tip-off inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV.

Moments ago, WVU announced that junior guard Jordan McCabe will miss tonight's game due to a lower-back injury and his status is considered "day-to-day". This likely means that Kedrian Johnson should see a significant bump in playing time, filling in for McCabe's absence.

