BREAKING: WVU Guard Out for Tonight's Game vs TCU

The Mountaineers will be a little shorthanded tonight vs the Frogs.
We are under one hour until No. 6 West Virginia and TCU tip-off inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV. 

Moments ago, WVU announced that junior guard Jordan McCabe will miss tonight's game due to a lower-back injury and his status is considered "day-to-day". This likely means that Kedrian Johnson should see a significant bump in playing time, filling in for McCabe's absence.

