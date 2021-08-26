Carey Adds Rogers to Women’s Basketball Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Aug. 26, 2021) – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced the addition of Genevieve Rogers as the team’s assistant director of creative content and operations on Thursday.

“I can’t wait work with the team and help build the WVU women’s basketball program,” Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to what’s to come this season and beyond.”

“I am thrilled that Genevieve has joined our staff,” Carey said. “Her skill set adds a new element to our staff, and she will play a huge role in assisting us with name, image and likeness of our student-athletes.”

Rogers joins the WVU women’s basketball staff after spending her undergraduate career at Texas A&M. During her time in College Station, Rogers was a student worker with 12th Man Productions, Texas A&M Athletics' award-winning, broadcast television and video production crew.

As a member of 12th Man Productions, Rogers was a member of the post-production team for multiple Aggies’ teams, including women’s basketball and softball. She also shot live in-game footage, helped develop studio content, including intro videos and student-athlete interviews, and created video content for social media and in-game entertainment. Rogers also worked with post-production team for ‘The Pulse,’ A&M’s weekly, Emmy-award-winning ESPNU Aggie Football show.

During the 2020-21 season, Rogers served as the head student content creator for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team and traveled with the Aggies during their 25-3 campaign, which saw the team win an SEC regular-season championship and advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Rogers graduated from Texas A&M in May 2021, with a bachelor of arts in media studies, with a minor in visualization arts and a certificate in social media. She also holds a Hootsuite Platform Certification and is proficient in AVID Media, Final Cut Pro, Premier Pro and the Adobe Creative Suite.

A native of Deer Park, Texas, Rogers resides in Morgantown.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.