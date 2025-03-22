Chester Frazier Still Feels a Certain Way About WVU Being Excluded From NCAA Tournament
No, the West Virginia Mountaineers probably wouldn't have made much noise in the NCAA Tournament, but after the first round of play, it was obvious that the selection committee did get it wrong by leaving WVU out of the field.
Aside from San Diego State looking like they have no business in the field and North Carolina losing after winning its First Four matchup with the Aztecs, there were other outcomes that proved WVU was deserving of a spot, and WVU associate head coach Chester Frazier knows it.
West Virginia has wins over three teams who are in the second round, which is two more than Carolina and Xavier. They also had zero issues with Robert Morris, a team that No. 2 seed Alabama struggled to pull away from.
I've seen the argument from the North Carolina contingent over the last 24 hours about West Virginia not having 20 wins and falling flat in the Big 12 tournament to Colorado. Yes, losing to the Buffs is a bad look, but again, let's look at the signature wins. The Mountaineers beat Gonzaga, Arizona, won AT Kansas, and took down Iowa State. How in the world is all of that trumped by a neutral court win over UCLA?
Some national media members or college basketball analysts think it's a waste of time talking about the final teams in the tournament and the first few that were left out. No one is pounding the table saying a potential national championship was excluded. It's about stripping away the opportunity to play in March Madness, which the Mountaineers and maybe even the Indiana Hoosiers, earned.
