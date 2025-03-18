Colin Cowherd Isn't Losing Sleep Over WVU Missing the Tournament: 'I'll Take Carolina'
If you put blind resumes on the table and were forced to pick the last team to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament, you're probably going to pick the team that had six Quad 1 wins, zero losses below Quad 2, and beat four top 25 teams over the resume that displays one Quad 1 win, a Quad 3 loss, and one ranked win, right?
Well, believe it or not, the NCAA Tournament selection committee picked the latter. The entire country erupted with frustration and confusion when it saw North Carolina (the second resume) land in the tournament over West Virginia (the first resume).
Personally, I haven't seen many folks outside of North Carolina take the Tar Heels' side in all of this, until I stumbled upon this interesting clip from FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, who could care less about the "snubbing" and admitted he would have selected Carolina too.
“There are certain arguments in sports we should just put to bed. Forever it was, is Pete Rose a Hall of Famer? They get tired, they’re cliched, exhausting, and you kind of grow up at some point. Here’s another one…I can’t believe blankety-blank team didn’t get in and instead, blankety-blank other mediocre team did. It’s a television show. Once you get down to the final one or two teams…I’ll take a Carolina - good branding over West Virginia. Sorry, I’m not losing sleep. It’s an inexact science. I’ve said, when you’re talking about the top four seeds, that’s a different ballgame. But if you’re talking the last team to get in - West Virginia, North Carolina - I’m sorry. I know all you couch college basketball experts think the Mountaineers should get in, but more teams make this tournament than any tournament in America. Nobody was snubbed. West Virginia just didn’t win enough. They weren’t good enough.”
Cowherd is entitled to his own opinion, but the point he is missing here is that these seniors were stripped of something they deserved. Carolina was handed this because of the bias in the room, the brand power they have, etc. Why do I suggest that to be the case? Well, because the chair of the committee can't give a straight answer as to why West Virginia was left out or why North Carolina got in.
Javon Small, Eduardo Andre, Toby Okani, and a few other seniors came to WVU for a chance to finally play in the tournament. They earned that right, and it was taken from them. This isn't about leaving out a potential national championship contender. It's about rewarding success.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Bubba Cunningham Should Be Removed as Selection Committee Chair After WVU's Egregious Snub
Charles Wesley Godwin is Furious Over WVU's Snub, Calls it 'Absolute Bullsh*t'
Committee Chair Doubles Down on DeVries Injury, Gets Grilled in Interview with Chris Russo
Wren Baker Addresses the Rumors Surrounding Darian DeVries' Future at West Virginia