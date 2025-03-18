College Hoops Analyst Says Javon Small Would Have Earned More Respect at a Blue Blood
West Virginia guard Javon Small had a fantastic season and unfortunately, he won't have the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage, thanks to the NCAA Tournament selection committee making the egregious decision to leave the Mountaineers out of the field.
Once Tucker DeVries went down with an injury in early December, everyone knew that Small would have to carry this team to even have a chance to receive an at-large bid. Every single night, the attention was on him, and yet still, he was able to score the ball and create baskets for his teammates.
Texas Tech's JT Toppin is an incredible player, but I would argue that Small meant more to his team than anyone in the league, including Toppin, who won the Big 12 Player of the Year award.
ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla has been pounding the table for Javon Small for the better part of the season and did so once again after WVU was excluded from the tournament, calling him one of the nation's best players.
"Regardless of the injustice done to West Virginia, it only enhances the incredible season that Javon Small had. DeVries gets hurt & he has an All-American season," Fraschilla posted on X. "Seriously, if the kid was at North Carolina or Kentucky, he would be very close to being a first-teamer. There aren’t enough smart people out there, unfortunately."
