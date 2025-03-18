Darian DeVries Has Reportedly Emerged as a 'Top Candidate' for the Indiana Job
The Darian DeVries rumors are starting to heat up as known college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported on Tuesday morning that DeVries has emerged as one of - if not the top candidate for the Indiana coaching job.
In his first year on the job at West Virginia, DeVries led the Mountaineers to a 19-13 (10-10) record. He helped guide the team to wins over No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 24 Arizona, No. 7 Kansas, and No. 2 Iowa State. Unfortunately, the signature wins weren't enough for the NCAA Tournament selection committee, who left them one spot outside of the 68-team field.
During an appearance on Sportsline on Monday, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker addressed the rumors circulating around DeVries.
“We knew we had a good coach. We moved quickly to secure him and hire him. We were one of the first to get done last year in the cycle and I think he still appreciates that. I know that he and his family enjoy Morgantown and enjoy being here. When you come from the outside, people treat you so great. We’re both from the Midwest and moved here. I would just tell people to just relax. It’s common for folks when you have success for folks to want to sniff around and inquire about your coaches. But I do feel really good about our situation here and coach knows that we’re committed to him and committed to continue to build the program.”
