Detroit Mercy Transfer Guard Jayden Stone Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia receives a commitment from one of the Horizon League's top scorers
According to Hoop Scoop media, Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone is transferring to West Virginia University and has one year of eligibility remaining.
The six-foot-four guard began his collegiate career at Grand Canyon University where he averaged 3.4 points per game in two seasons before transferring to Detroit Mercy.
In 13 games in his first season with Detroit Mercy, he averaged 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Last season, Sone was second in the Horizon League in scoring at 20.8 ppg, while averaging 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He recorded a double double against Robert Morris, recording a career-high 36 points and a season-best 10 rebounds.
