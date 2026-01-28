West Virginia Starting Five vs. Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 4-3) return to the Hope Coliseum after a two-game road trip to the state of Arizona and host the Kansas State Wildcats (10-10, 1-6) Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. EST and the action will air on FS1.

The Mountaineers are aiming to rebound after a lopsided loss to No. 1 Arizona on Saturday, while the Wildcats are looking to secure their first league road win of the year.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd produced his first Big 12 double figure output last week against Arizona State with 12 points. Played a pivotal role in the upset win against Kansas nine points. The senior has hit double figure five times this season. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 6.9 points, and a team-best 3.1 assists per game, and has a team-high 37 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 16.3 ppg. The senior matched his season-high 24 points in the first Big 12 win of the season against Cincinnati, marking his fourth 24-point output of the season, and followed with six threes versus Kansas for 23 points. However, in the last four games, Huff has averaged 11.3 ppg, shooting 24.2% from behind the arc.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff was limited to 10 points against Arizona after producing 22 and 23 points, respectively, He’s produced double figures in five of the last six games. He’s produced a season-high 23 points three times this season. The senior forward is averaging 10.6 points and a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game. In Big 12 play, he’s shooting 47.5% from behind the arc to average 12.9 ppg.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha scored 11 points during the two-game road trip to Arizona. In the last two home games, he’s averaged 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. The senior produced a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.2 points and a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in three of the last five games. He recorded 15 points and recorded four rebounds and four assists against Arizona State. He’s averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. The senior went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh, and recorded a double double, 11 points and 13 rebounds, in the season opener.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Analytics Suggest West Virginia Should Have No Problem with Kansas State

Ross Hodge’s Powerful Message to WVU’s Honor Huff Amid a Brutal Stretch