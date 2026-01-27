Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Aiming to stay perfect inside Hope Coliseum, the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to do battle with the Kansas State Wildcats, who enter this game with a disappointing 10-10 (1-6) record on the season.

Here is what our staff is thinking for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 76, Kansas State 71

I love it when two styles of play clash. It's fascinating to see how the game unfolds and who can dictate the tempo. Tonight, we have yet another matchup where West Virginia is facing a team that likes to get up and down the floor and waste very little time hoisting up shots.

The Big 12's leading scorer, P.J. Haggerty, is going to be a handful for Jasper Floyd and Honor Huff to deal with, although I think WVU will get the best of that matchup in the opening minutes of the game. The more Haggerty sees how West Virginia is going to guard him, the more he'll become comfortable and will have answers — that's what good scorers do.

The problem for K-State? They turn it over at an alarming rate...12.5 times per game, which ranks 246th nationally. In their last road game against Oklahoma State, they threw it away sixteen times. If WVU forces somewhere in the neighborhood of 14, 15, or more, it's going to be difficult for the Wildcats to overcome, especially when WVU can slow things down.

West Virginia wins the turnover battle comfortably and wins the game.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Kansas State 60

West Virginia will look to extend its home winning streak to 16 games Tuesday night.

Kansas State’s numbers reflect its 1–6 conference record, as the Wildcats rank in the bottom half of nearly every meaningful Big 12 statistical category. The lone exception is three-point defense, where K-State sits atop the league, limiting opponents to just 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers picked up their first Big 12 road win of the season last week at Arizona State before being humbled days later by top-ranked Arizona. While West Virginia has struggled against top-10 opponents — as most teams do — the Mountaineers have clearly turned a corner since conference play began, showing improved poise in closing out games late. That was an area that plagued the group during non-conference play against power-conference competition.

Offensive efficiency will be critical for West Virginia, particularly in limiting Kansas State’s transition opportunities. Pairing that with a stingy defensive effort should allow the Mountaineers to create numbers, generate breakouts, and cash in on easy scoring chances.

WVU should also find better looks around the rim, even as the Wildcats’ defensive focus centers on senior guard Honor Huff. With forward Treysen Eaglestaff’s recent surge in production, Kansas State may be forced to divide its attention, and the Mountaineers have shown the ability to adjust offensively to create driving lanes and spacing.

Behind its defense, West Virginia limits Kansas State’s opportunities, generates offense, and secures its fifth Big 12 win of the season, 67–60.

