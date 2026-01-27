Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

For the first time in over a week, West Virginia will play inside Hope Coliseum as it gets set to square off with a reeling Kansas State team, which is just 1-6 in Big 12 play.

Will the Mountaineers get back in the win column and remain perfect at home on the season? Here are my selections for tonight's game.

Spread: West Virginia -8.5

Prediction: Kansas State covers.

I do have the Mountaineers winning this game, so don't fret. I just expect this to be a much closer game than expected. Although WVU has played much better at home, this could be a bit of a flat spot for the Old Gold and Blue. It's a late-night tip against a team that is just 1-6 in Big 12 play. Jerome Tang's squad has certainly had its fair share of struggles, but in their last two road games, they've lost by a combined four points. They'll compete and give WVU everything they have. It also helps to have a dynamic scorer like P.J. Haggerty.

Over/Under: 146.5

Prediction: Over

Kansas State loves to get up and down the floor, so yes, another team that likes to play with pace. WVU will slow things down, but it's inevitable that the Wildcats will play to their tempo here and there. K-State averages the eighth-most field goal attempts per game, so they're not going to get too deep into the shot clock. Whenever slow pace meets slow pace, I always tend to lean toward things being a little faster-paced, although it's not going to be exactly the tempo K-State is used to. I fully expect this one to be played in the 70s.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

