DeVries Selected to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List
West Virginia University forward Tucker DeVries has been named to the John Wooden Award Preseason Men’s Top 50 List.
The senior produced a team-high 18 points in the Mountaineers’ season opener against Robert Morris Monday night.
DeVries averaged 21.6 points per game last season and was the only NCAA Division I men’s basketball player to average at least 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
The Drake transfer earned the Larry Bird Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and the MVC Tournament Most Outstanding Player in consecutive seasons and was the first player to claim the honors in back-to-back seasons since Doug McDermott (2012-13).
For his career, DeVries has scored 1,885 points (18.1 ppg), grabbed 591 rebounds (5.7 rpg), dished out 262 assists and has 127 steals, shooting 43.7% of his field goals, 36.0% of his 3-point field goals and 81.1% of his free throws.
John Wooden Award Preseason Men’s Top 50 List
KJ Adams – Kansas
Robbie Avila – Saint Louis
Ace Bailey – Rutgers
Ace Baldwin – Penn State
Oumar Ballo – Indiana
Johni Broome – Auburn
Walther Clayton Jr. – Florida
LJ Cryer – Houston
Johnell Davis - Arkansas
RJ Davis – North Carolina
Tyson Degenhart – Boise State
Tucker DeVries – West Virginia
Hunter Dickinson – Kansas
Eric Dixon – Villanova
VJ Edgecomb – Baylor
Cooper Flagg – Duke
Dawson Garcia – Minnesota
Dylan Harper – Rutgers
Dajuan Harris – Kansas
Coleman Hawkins – Kansas State
Bryce Hopkins – Providence
Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State
Ike Graham – Gonzaga
Kam Jones – Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton
Alex Karaban – Uconn
Yaxel Lendeborg – UAB
Tamin Lipsey – Iowa State
Caleb Love – Arizona
Augustas Marciulionis – Saint Mary’s
Liam McNeeley – Uconn
Mathew Murrell – Ole Miss
Grant Nelson – Alabama
Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga
Norchad Omier – Baylor
Cliff Omoruyi – Alabama
Great Osobor – Washington
Tyrese Proctor – Duke
Kadary Richmond – St. Johns
Jeremy Roach – Baylor
J’Wan Roberts – Houston
Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky
Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest
Payton Sandfort – Iowa
Mark Sears – Alabama
Braden Smith – Purdue
AJ Storr – Kansas
Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M
Bruce Thornton – Ohio State
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
John R. Wooden Award
Created in 1976, the Los Angeles Athletic Club John R. Wooden Award ProgramTM hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing The Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player for men and women, The Wooden Award All AmericaTM Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award® Legend of Coaching recipient. Wooden Award® All Americans have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award® as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award® Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11), Breanna Stewart (’15; ’16), and the last two year’s (’23 &’24) recipients, Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Zach Edey of Purdue.
Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award® has made charitable gifts of nearly one million dollars in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award® partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award® Special Olympics basketball day. The event brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award® All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award® Weekend.
The Wooden Award Legends of Coaching honoree for 2025 is Mark Few of Gonzaga who will be presented his honor along with the Wooden Award® Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year on April 11, 2025.