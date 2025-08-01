Best Virginia Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans After TBT Loss in Semifinals
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and on Thursday night, Best Virginia's run in The Basketball Tournament came to a close as they fell to Eberlein Drive by an 85-77 score.
Best Virginia has made several appearances in TBT, but this year marked the first time they made it to the semifinals of the event, being just two wins away from the million-dollar prize. Falling short always stings, but this year's run shows that winning the big prize is possible, and with the help of the fan base, they'll always have an edge when a regional is somewhere in the state.
Shortly after last night's defeat, the Best Virginia X account released a statement, thanking everyone involved.
Best Virginia's message to the fans
“Every year, we’re blessed with the support of the incredible Mountaineer Nation cheering us along the way. You turn up. You get loud. You live the ups-and-downs with us. You share the rollercoaster of emotions during a game with us.
"This has been an amazing run in TBT. Thank you to our friends at the TBT, our hosts in Charleston, and our incredible sponsors who helped make all of this happen.
"Thank you to all our players and their families who give up time during their summer — often after long seasons abroad. Thank you to the coaches and staff who help keep the wheels turning.
"Best Virginia began as an idea to give back to West Virginia. With our TBT team and AAU program, we’re hoping to elevate the game in our state.
"Though we lost tonight, the mission continues. Thank you."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Pat McAfee Believes 'There's a Good Chance' College GameDay Goes to Backyard Brawl
Jed Drenning Drops Truth Bomb: 'If You’re Calling WVU’s QB1 Now, You’re Guessing'
Why Danny Kannell Thinks WVU Will Fall Short of Their 2025 Win Total