Mountaineer Fans Get Important Update on How to Watch WVU Basketball in 2025
The West Virginia Mountaineers fan base, every year, dreads to find out which new streaming services will be hosting games. It feels like every season, a new platform gets a deal to stream an exclusive subset of games. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Big 12 and Peacock would agree to a deal that will impact WVU fans. The news was first reported by NBC Sports via a press box release.
"Starting Fall 2025, you can stream 20 men’s hoops games every season — exclusively on Peacock, thanks to a brand-new multi-year deal with NBC Sports."
The press release continued to offer more interesting details about the new multi-year deal Peacock signed with the Big 12.
"Each season, Peacock’s Big 12 men’s basketball schedule will include 20 conference and non-conference matchups. Along with the Big 12, NBC Sports’ 2025-26 college basketball schedule will feature nearly 200 men’s and women’s games from the Big Ten, the BIG EAST, and more, many of which will be presented exclusively on Peacock."
It remains to be seen exactly which WVU hoops games on the schedule will be impacted by this new deal. However, it's likely to impact WVU fans at the very least a couple of times in the 2025 college basketball season. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spoke about the new deal.
“The Big 12 is thrilled to partner with NBC Sports and Peacock as we continue to expand access and coverage of Big 12 men’s basketball,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Alongside our portfolio of existing media partners, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide our league with unprecedented promotion and storytelling.”
The Mountaineers made the decision to hire Ross Hodge to be their new head coach. Hodge comes from North Texas, where he was the head coach from 2023-2025. Now he comes to Morgantown, eager to get this program back to relevance.
It's not going to be easy sledding for Hodge, but he's confident he is getting the right roster in place for the 2025 season. Now WVU fans will wait to find out which games will be streamed via Peacock.
