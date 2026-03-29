Does Ross Hodge Have a Hidden Gem in the 2026 Recruiting Class?

There has been so much talk about Miles Sadler and how he is going to immediately change the direction of WVU basketball, and deservedly so. He is an absolute program changer and will be the focal point of what the Mountaineers do offensively next season.

That said, there are two others in this freshman class who are going to make an impact of their own, and fellow guard Kingston Whitty is a guy who flew under the radar, even since his commitment to West Virginia.

He reeled in offers from the likes of Belmont, Chattanooga, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, Richmond, Toledo, and several others, but Tennessee was the only other high major to offer.

What to know about Whitty's game

Kingston Whitty

Solid two-way player. You'll start to notice that Ross Hodge is not going to recruit guys who don't play defense or play with a certain level of care and effort on that end of the floor. Whitty gets after it on the defensive end, especially when he's guarding off the ball. He jumps passing lanes, can read the ballhandler's eyes, and does a good job of denying the ball.

Offensively, he can create his own shot, although he's not somebody who will constantly blow by defenders. Good speed, but probably not elite speed. Still, he finds ways to get separation and knock down shots from the perimeter or by getting to the cup. The three-point shot is there (33%), but it can certainly improve. Getting downhill is a strength of his, which, of course, is something WVU lacked this past season from the guard spot. As a senior, Whitty averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field.

Projecting Whitty's role as a true freshman

Unlike Sadler, Whitty will be coming off the bench. West Virginia is going to add several transfers to the roster, including one who can step in right away and be the guy alongside Sadler. Whitty absolutely has the tools to be a starting piece down the road, but not next season. Think of the role that Amir Jenkins played this season. Not necessarily the production, but the role. He can provide a spark defensively and can have a larger offensive impact because he won't be affected by a torn labrum like Jenkins was. 10-15 minutes per night in Big 12 play is certainly possible.