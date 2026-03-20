WVU Basketball 2026-27 Pre-Transfer Portal Depth Chart Projection

The 2025-26 season is technically still ongoing for West Virginia, which plays in the College Basketball Crown next month, but let's be honest, everyone is already turning the page to next season, and rightfully so.

What will next year's team look like? Where will they need to add in the transfer portal? My first depth chart projection for next season is in, and I detail where WVU still needs help.

Key

* - needs medical waiver

^ - incoming freshman

+ - walk-on

The depth chart

PG: Miles Sadler^, Amir Jenkins

Miles Sadler

The top-ranked recruit in program history will be joining the Mountaineers this summer. Miles Sadler is arugably one of the best point guards in the 2026 recruiting class and can do it at a high level on both ends of the floor.

You may be wondering why I'm keeping Amir Jenkins at point and in a backup role. Quite frankly, he doesn't have the skillset to play off the ball. That is, until he develops a shot. He's still young and is the same age as Sadler, so maybe it will come, but he's not ready to start just yet.

SG: Morris Ugusuk, Kingston Whitty^, Niyol Hauet+, MJ Feenane+

West Virginia University guard Morris Ugusuk | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Ugusuk has one more year remaining, but I wouldn't be totally surprised if he transferred out and went to a mid-major somewhere. Kingston Whitty is a very intriguing talent, but he isn't going to start, so I would expect WVU to add a couple of pieces here out of the transfer portal, one of which can also run the point.

SF: Jayden Forsythe, Evans Barning Jr.

Nov 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jayden Forsythe (4) shoots during the second half against the Mercyhurst Lakers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

This is where WVU will need to do a ton of work. Jayden Forsythe played in a handful of games and redshirted, while Barning never saw the floor and redshirted. If Hodge believes Forysthe can play his way into the rotation, perhaps they only add one wing out of the portal, but my guess is that it will be two. Barning is still a long-term project.

PF: DJ Thomas, Jackson Fields*

West Virginia University forward DJ Thomas | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

I think DJ Thomas did enough to earn a starting spot next year. He showed some really good things as a true freshman and is only going to continue to get better and more consistent. He's not going to be the straw that stirs the drink, but getting eight and six is reasonable. Getting Jackson Fields back would be huge for depth purposes, assuming he gets his medical redshirt and decides to remain a Mountaineer.

C: Aliou Dioum^, Abraham Oyeadier

Aliou Dioum

Love the potential of Dioum, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Plays with a high motor and, to some extent, reminds me a lot of Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabaté. He's pegged as the starter for now, simply because he would be the best option as of today. Oyeadier may or may not be with the team next year, but regardless, they need to add a center, particularly one who can stretch the floor, run, offer some rim protection, and start.