Should Amir Jenkins Be in WVU's Starting Five Next Season?

Amir Jenkins is one of arguably just two pieces of this year's West Virginia roster that Ross Hodge must retain. He did some really good things as a true freshman, and I think we are all guilty of sometimes forgetting he should have been a senior in high school this season. He reclassified to join the program early and managed to look the part, particularly on the defensive end.

Does he stay at point guard in 2026-27?

With Miles Sadler coming in, there's this assumption that the two will play together in the backcourt. I'm not convinced that will be the case. Sadler is without a doubt the starting point guard and needs to have the ball in his hands. For West Virginia to improve its offense next season, it must have a multi-dimensional scorer who can play off the ball.

Amir Jenkins is not that, at least not yet.

The offense will come, although I'm not sure he will ever become this team's second or third scoring option. If he embraces his role as a defensive menace, he could be one of the best on-ball defenders the Big 12 has to offer, and that alone will allow him to get looks from the next level.

Obviously, to play in the NBA or professionally overseas, he's going to have to develop some sort of offensive game. The three-point shot needs to be quicker and shot with more confidence. And really, you could say that for every shot he takes. When he drives the ball to the rim, he often runs into a wall and backs it out instead of fighting through contact. That should change as he fills out his frame and gets stronger.

Does he start?

West Virginia University guard Amir Jenkins | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

All season long, I've been penciling Jenkins into next year's starting lineup, simply because he's a key piece of the future. But the more I think about it, it's probably best for the team and his development that he remains in a bench role. The difference in his role next year is that he should log starter-like minutes because of his defensive impact.

Moving him to the two just doesn't make a lot of sense. Instead, he can run the second unit, and Ross Hodge would feel pretty comfortable knowing that his two primary ball-handlers are the highest-rated recruit in program history and a guy who has been in the system for a year.

Hodge needs to add a veteran scorer at the two, and ideally one that has some length. That was one of their biggest issues this year, having to rely on a 5'10" Honor Huff, who just got smothered in Big 12 play and couldn't create much separation.

Amir Jenkins is going to be a huge part of this team's success moving forward, but it may be best that he's the main guy backing up Miles Sadler at the point.