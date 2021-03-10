ESPN Bracketology - 3/10

It's that time of the year where ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi releases a bracket every day as we enter conference tournament week for the Power Five and as we are just days away from Selection Sunday.

Currently, Lunardi has the Mountaineers as a No. 3 seed but a deep run in the Big 12 Conference tournament could change that. West Virginia will battle against Oklahoma State in a quarterfinal game on Thursday with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Baylor in the semifinals.

Below is Lunardi's projected region for West Virginia as of Wednesday morning.

1. Michigan vs 16. Hartford

8. Florida vs 9. Virginia Tech

5. Colorado vs 12. Winthrop

4. Oklahoma State vs 13. Liberty

6. Tennessee vs 11. Georgia Tech

3. West Virginia vs 14. Morehead State

7. Wisconsin vs 10. UCLA

2. Houston vs 15. Oral Roberts

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.