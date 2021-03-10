Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

ESPN Bracketology - 3/10

Check out where the Mountaineers stand in Wednesday's projection.
Author:
Publish date:

It's that time of the year where ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi releases a bracket every day as we enter conference tournament week for the Power Five and as we are just days away from Selection Sunday.

Currently, Lunardi has the Mountaineers as a No. 3 seed but a deep run in the Big 12 Conference tournament could change that. West Virginia will battle against Oklahoma State in a quarterfinal game on Thursday with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Baylor in the semifinals.

Below is Lunardi's projected region for West Virginia as of Wednesday morning.

1. Michigan vs 16. Hartford

8. Florida vs 9. Virginia Tech

5. Colorado vs 12. Winthrop

4. Oklahoma State vs 13. Liberty

6. Tennessee vs 11. Georgia Tech

3. West Virginia vs 14. Morehead State

7. Wisconsin vs 10. UCLA

2. Houston vs 15. Oral Roberts

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15657862_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology - 3/10

USATSI_15683066_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Same Story, Different Year as Hall of Fame Snubs Bob Huggins...Again

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins watches from the sidelines during a semifinal game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 conference tournament at Sprint Center.
Basketball

Huggins Left off Hall of Fame Finalist Ballot

Football

Clay Bollinger Named Associate Director of Recruiting Strategy

USATSI_15517477_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Andy Katz Releases Champ Week Bracketology Projection

Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 8.21.54 AM
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins & Players Pre-Big 12 Tournament Press Conference

Mazey
Baseball

WVU Baseball Makes Schedule Change

USATSI_15658405_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Was Taz Sherman Robbed of the Sixth Man of the Year Award?