Everything Bob Huggins Said During His Preseason Press Conference

What's intriguing about this team

"The ball goes in. The ball actually goes in. I mean, it's great."

Ballhandling

"I'd say we need a little work on that maybe. We throw it around pretty good right now."

If the bigs are scoring near the basket better this year

"No. But I think it will get corrected. Our bigs are very coachable. They're really great guys. It's just, for whatever reason, big guys never look at the rim. The only time they see the rim is on their way up and that's why there's so many misses around there. But I've had All-Americans that played 13, 14 years in the NBA and when we got them, you get the pad and you hit 'em and get them used to looking at the rim."

Bigs

"I think we're better there. I think we're more skilled there. We're more athletic there."

How good this team can be

"I think we've got a chance. I think we've got a chance to be really good. Not good, but really good. We've got more guys who I think can score. We do have some guys with experience. We've got size. We haven't had size for quite a while. If we get those guys to score it close, it takes off a lot of pressure on those guys around the perimeter. It's going to be interesting. It'll be fun because it'll be competitive."

Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson

"The ball goes in. They both shoot it. They're both competitive. They've both played at the highest level. They've been around, they've played for good coaches and have played in very competitive leagues. If anybody ought to be ready to go, it ought to be those guys."

How Emmitt Matthews is different from when he was last at WVU

"The ball is going in. He's not slinging it from over his head. His mechanics are really good. He's a much, much better offensive player than he was when he left. We actually played him at four because we had to but I'm sure we'd play him at three now which will really help us rebound at both ends."

Point guard situation

"Obviously Keddy [Johnson] is the guy that is probably the best right now because he knows what's going on. He's been through a whole year. Joe [Toussaint] is good. Joe has played really well for us. All of those returning guys have played really well for us. They know what they're doing, they're comfortable."

If Jimmy Bell is in the shape he needs to be in

"Shaun [Brown] has done a great job with him and Jimmy has really worked at it. He's worked out four times a day and nobody made him. Jimmy really wants to be a good player. [He's] got great feet for a guy that big. Great feet. I wouldn't mind him getting down to 260 but at 285 he's hard to move now."

Best rim protector

"Mo [Wague]. Mo can block shots now. He's 6'10", he can run, he's agile. He's our best shot-blocker."

Development of James Okonkwo

"James is getting better and better. He kind of plays a little too fast right now for his own good. But he can block shots, he can rebound, he can run. He's going to be a factor for us. He's physical. He'll be a factor. And he's honestly, the only guy who can keep Jimmy [Bell] off the glass."

Non-conference schedule

"It's the hardest non-conference schedule I think we've played, maybe ever. We'll find out if we're any good. If we're as good as we hope to be, it's not a big deal."

Transfer portal

"I thought I'd hate it. I thought I'd hate it and I like it. The bad thing is the last time I checked there were 460 kids still in the portal and don't have a place to go. That's wrong. But as long as you're able to pick out who you want like we did, it's pretty good. I liked it."

