Everything Ross Hodge Said Following the Win Over Creighton

The West Virginia Mountaineers (20-14) advanced to the finals of the College Basketball Crown with an 87-70 win over the Creighton Blue Jays (16-18) Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia freshman forward DJ Thomas led all scorers with 20 points, senior guard Treysen Eaglestaff put in 16 points, senior forward Brenen Lorient produce 15 points and six rebounds and senior guard Honor Huff had 13 points.

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge met with the media following the game and reflected on the team's defense, thoughts on Creighton head coach Greg McDermott retiring, and playing the College Basketball Crown.

If Hodge envisioned how good the defense has become

"Yeah I did... My introductory press conference was [a year ago] yesterday I believe and when we put this group together we wanted to put guys together that had won and love the game and love other people. Guys like Trey and Honor, they didn't need help scoring the basketball, but we had honest conversations and part of being the best player you can be is you got to buy in to that part of the floor, and to their credit from the moment they showed up - we were talking about this the other day. Trey and Jackson Fields showed up on campus May 13th, which is a little over a month from now and they've just been so committed and so dedicated and they've done everything we've asked them to do every step of the way. Its fun to see them rewarded this time of the year."

Thoughts on Greg McDermott retiring

"In the hand shake line, that's what I told coach McDermott. I was like, 'Hey man, if I have half the career that you've had, it would be a hell of a career. And he's done it with so much class and they way he's represented universities along the way, Creighton specifically, and the amount of consistency that he's had. Like you said, being a true ambassador of the game. You've never heard anything negative ever with his name associated with anything. He's impacted a lot of people.

"He's had a heck of a run for a really long time. Sixteen years at one school is incredible - it's almost unheard of. Whether its your choice or not, to have that level of consistency.

"When you have pillars of the game that have been foundational pieces for such a long time and you lose them, you will miss them and I think that's where opportunity for some other younger coaches - again, if I can be half of as good as he's been, then maybe I can be that same type of ambassador for the game. (Michigan head coach) Dusty May, (Texas Tech head coach) Grant McCasland, people like that, but its an incredible career that's he had and one that everybody should be proud of."

Playing in the College Basketball Crown

"The hospitality from the Crown, Fox, I mean, its been first class. I don't think anybody necessarily wants to be here, but aside from that, I think it gives you a chance to teach life lessons to these guys and a lot of times there's a lot of people out there in life that things may not go exactly the way you'd like it to go but then you kind of have a choice and that's what one thing I love about this group. There was no conversation had to be had with anybody about, are we playing? Do you want to play?

"These guys love each other, they love the university, they love the State of West Virginia, and its their heart and their gratitude to be with each other and to be able to put a college uniform on I think is directly responsible why we're sitting in the position we're going to be in tomorrow. It's been an incredible experience that we'll all remember for the rest of our life. So thankful and appreciative to have one more meal tonight, a couple more film sessions, one more shootaround, one more walkthrough - that's what you're fighting for this time of year.

"It wasn't easy to get here, even the game the other night. I'm proud of these guys, love their heart, and I love the way they represent themselves, their families, and our university."

West Virginia meets Oklahoma in the College Basketball Crown championship Sunday evening. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FOX.