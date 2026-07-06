Further Details Emerge in Kerr Kriisa Alleged Fraud Scheme

On Sunday, it was reported by On3 Sports that former West Virginia basketball guard Kerr Kriisa had been arrested by the FBI on alleged fraud charges. Now, we have some more details as to what went on with the former Mountaineer.

Monday afternoon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, Matthew L. Harvey, officially announced that Kriisa has been charged with defrauding victims.

There is nothing in the report that relates to gambling or harming the integrity of the game. Instead, it was a scheme that he conducted over a four-year timeframe, where he obtained approximately $2.2M from multiple victims.

Kriisa told one victim in an email, while posing as his mother, that he needed money to take care of alleged cancer treatments. Another thing he said he needed the money for was to help save his family’s farm. In some of the exchanges, Kriisa even pretended to be someone named “Irene,” which is a fictional person. He told one of the victims that he intended to sell his organs to pay the money back.

Full details of the case, including a more detailed version of the case, can be found on the Department of Justice’s official website.

According to U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey, Kriisa will appear in federal court this week on five counts of wire fraud.

“Financial fraud schemes erode trust and cause real harm to victims who believed they were helping someone in need,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey in a press release. “Our office will continue to pursue individuals who exploit others through deception. We are committed to holding them accountable for their actions.”

Mar 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kerr Kriisa (3) holds the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kriisa spent just one year at West Virginia, transferring in from Arizona. Initially, the plan was for him to play for the legendary Bob Huggins, who resigned from his post after his own off-court incidents. After learning of Huggins' resignation, Kriisa put his name back into the transfer portal, only to withdraw it two days later, choosing to play for interim head coach Josh Eilert.

Statistically, it was one of Kriisa's best at the collegiate level, despite the Mountaineers having one of the worst seasons in recent history, going a measly 9-23. Kriisa averaged 11 points (career high), 4.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game, knocking down 42% of his shots from the field and from three-point range.

Following the 2023-24 season, Kriisa transferred to Kentucky, where he spent much of the season on the shelf with a foot injury. He wrapped up his final season at Cincinnati and played the final game of his career against West Virginia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas is prosecuting the case, which is still under investigation by the FBI.