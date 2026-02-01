Help Is on the Way! Two West Virginia Signees Named McDonald's All-American Nominees

It's no secret that West Virginia's offense is in a funk right now, and while they may not be able to fix it overnight, help is on the horizon with a pair of very intriguing incoming freshman guards in Miles Sadler and Kingston Whitty, each of whom was recently named a McDonald's All-American nominee.

Miles Sadler

Miles Sadler

Sadler is a true three-level scorer who makes whichever team he is on instantly better. He has that clutch gene in him and can will his team to victory in multiple ways, including with what he can do on the defensive end of the floor. He comes to WVU as the highest-rated recruit in program history and will be have the ability to step right in as the starting point guard from day one. He picked West Virginia over offers from Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, and USC, while also pulling in offers from Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Utah, Washington, and a few others.

"Miles is one of those players that makes everyone around him better," Hodge said in a press release. "He is an elite competitor that is at his best when his best is needed. Miles is also an elite person who has the character to match his basketball talents. He also has a maturity that extends past his age that sets him up for immediate success."

Kingston Whitty

Kingston Whitty

Whitty is ranked as the 28th-best guard in the country, according to the folks over at ESPN. This is one of those sneaky good finds by Hodge and his staff, who saw the potential in Whitty's game before the rest of the nation really took notice. Much like Sadler, Whitty is a well-rounded two-way player, who averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on the UAA Circuit.

"We feel Kingston is one of the most underrated guards in the country," Hodge said. "He is a great player, but even better person. His character and work ethic will fit perfectly with our program. He is a natural competitor who works at a high level."

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Stock Up, Stock Down: A Theme Developing, Offensive Efficiency + More

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Honor Huff’s Struggles Are Multi-Layered With No Easy Fix

Rapid Takeaways Following West Virginia's First Home Loss of the Season

Ross Hodge Points to Urgency, Execution After WVU Falls to Baylor

On the Rise! WVU Secures Spot in ESPN's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings