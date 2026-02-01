Stock Up, Stock Down: A Theme Developing, Offensive Efficiency + More

A tough loss at home to the Baylor Bears drops West Virginia to 14-8 on the season and 5-4 in Big 12 play.

As always, here is an updated look at the WVU basketball stock report.

Stock Up: Brenen Lorient

We saw some really good things from the senior forward in this one, particularly in the second half. There were, unfortunately, a handful of possessions where he was too unselfish, and it resulted in a turnover or a busted play. He has to take matters into his hands a little more, especially with how teams are trying (and effectively) taking Honor Huff out of the game.

Stock Down: Offensive flow

The biggest issue with this offense is that it doesn't move. The players don't move, nor does the basketball. You can still be a methodical offense that forces the defense to defend the entire shot clock without wasting 15-20 seconds before getting into your first action. Once the play begins, it takes another six or seven seconds to force the ball to Huff, and if he's not able to get it, they're scrambling to find a secondary option, leaving them a very small window to get a quality shot up on the rim. More movement and more paint touches will naturally loosen things up on the perimeter.

Stock Down: Openers

I mentioned this after the Kansas State game, and what do you know? The poor starts continue. You cannot continue to dig yourself a double-digit hole in this league and expect to come out of it each time. As Ross Hodge mentioned in his postgame press conference, it's unsustainable. Many of the issues, of course, come on the offensive end, where they start games missing six of their first seven shots or have four or so points by the first media timeout. I get the goal is to control tempo and play at a slower pace, but to start the game, maybe picking the pace up just a tad generates a better sense of urgency at the start of games.

