Rapid Takeaways Following West Virginia's First Home Loss of the Season

For the first time this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers have lost at home, falling to Baylor 63-53.

Here are a few of my thoughts from this one...

The ball just sticks way too much with this group

Slow starts have been a major issue for the Mountaineers in Big 12 play. I'd place much of the blame on the offensive end, where it takes 15-20 seconds before they get into their first action and move the ball. These teams are too talented, too quick, and too athletic to just drain the shot clock down, make a pass or two, and try to beat someone off the dribble. The lack of movement away from the ball is jarring. So much standing around waiting for something to happen instead of making the opposing team actually defend.

No Huff...no shot

As long as Honor Huff keeps struggling to get open and/or knock down shots, the Mountaineers are going to be up against it. Treysen Eaglestaff is a solid bucket-getter, but isn't going to blow your socks off, thanks to the athleticism and quickness of other teams in this league. WVU desperately has to figure this thing out with Honor before it's too late. And to be honest, it may already be. The last thing you want is a little bit of what happened today, where Huff grew frustrated by not being able to shake loose and forced some low-percentage shots. If there's someone you don't mind taking those high difficulty shots, it's him. That said, you can't get away from running offense just to throw something up at the rim.

Not done yet...

You may not believe me, but this isn't going to go down as a "bad" loss on West Virginia's resume. At least not right. According to the NET Rankings, this game was classified as a Quad 2 matchup. There are several opportunities left on the schedule to make up for this one. Doesn't mean they can or will, but their tournament chances aren't "cooked" just yet, although it may feel that way.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Bubble Watch: Every Result That Matters for the Mountaineers This Weekend

Predicting the Final Score for West Virginia's Home Matchup vs. Baylor

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Baylor

What Are West Virginia's Chances to Snap Skid vs. Baylor, Remain Perfect at Home?

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds