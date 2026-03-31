Honor Huff Explains Why Transfers Should Consider WVU, Ross Hodge

When Honor Huff came to West Virginia, everyone knew he could shoot the cover off the ball. The biggest question around his fit was his defense. Ross Hodge, of course, is a very defensive-minded coach and demands a lot out of his guys on that end of the floor.

To some degree, it wasn't all that surprising to see Huff play respectable defense, simply because he plays with maximum effort and care at all times. Obviously, there were some matchups where his size really hindered his ability to help create stops, but for the most part, he did much better than most expected.

Coming to West Virginia is a decision that he would make over again, and told reporters on Monday why future transfers considering WVU should choose to play here.

“I would just say if you want to grow, not only as a basketball player, but as a person, this is the best place to be. This coaching staff, and the way that they teach you…it’s not about putting the ball in the basket, because we can all grow in the facet, but we all came here as transfers with experience putting the ball in the basket. Just growing and to life beyond basketball and using basketball as a chance to enhance you. I think Coach Hodge, he’s a wonderful person, not just a coach. He’s one of the most personable coaches I’ve ever had. Just to be able to go in his office and just talk to him about life, basketball. I talked to him for like an hour and a half this one time, and he’s like, I got to get to this meeting, you got to get out. It’s been like that sometimes. And the locker room he creates, you want to be a part of that. If you want to accept a challenge, too, that’s the thing. They’re going to push you. Growing all facets of your game, this is the place to be."

Hodge may not have had the type of year he or his team wanted, but he did a tremendous job of keeping this team focused from start to finish. There were several games where they were down 15+ and found a way to scrap back into it and ultimately win. Even when they were down huge at Arizona, they still had a tight circle in timeouts and played with max effort until the final horn. This team set the standard. Now, it's up to the next batch of newcomers to build on it.