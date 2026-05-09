How Many Players on WVU's Roster Are Capable of Reaching the NBA?

There may not be any surefire NBA talent on West Virginia's 2026-27 men's basketball roster, but there are a handful of guys who have the skillset or the ability to play their way into becoming an NBA draft pick down the line.

Who are they?

Miles Sadler

Miles Sadler

This may seem like the most obvious choice, but as I noted the other day in a separate story, his size is going to be a real problem for a lot of NBA scouts. I'm a believer in the production, though. If he is able to perform at a high level in college and be one of the best point guards in the country, why couldn't that translate to the next level? He wouldn't be the smallest guard to have ever played in the association, and guys built like him have been successful. Handling physicality is going to be something scouts will pay close attention to.

Joson Sanon

Joson Sanon

I think there's an argument to be made that if Sanon had built on what he did as a true freshman at Arizona State, he could have declared for the draft this year and been a late first, early second-round pick. Unfortunately, he got lost in the sauce a little bit at St. John's, finishing as the team's sixth-leading scorer, and saw his shooting dip all the way down to 33%. The shooting ability is there, he has the length, and the traits to be good defensively.

Mouhamed Sylla

Mouhamed Sylla

When it comes to pure athleticism, I'm not sure there's a close second to Sylla in WVU's recent history. He is in his own stratosphere. Like Sadler, he has to be able to play through physicality, but in a different vein, of course. The Big 12 is full of physical bigs, so he'll be tested on a nightly basis. It may be an area of his game that needs to develop over the next couple of years, but if he checks that box, he'll be on the radar of NBA scouts.

Amadou Seini

Amadou Seini

If you're 7-foot-1, 230 lbs, and can move, you're automatically going to have everyone's attention. For Seini, it's all about the game slowing down for him. He has to do a better job of receiving passes and handling the ball in the post to become a more complete package offensively. I don't expect he'll add a three-point shot to his repertoire, but being able to shoot some mid-range jumpers will go a long way in raising his stock. He's already an elite defensive presence and rebounder.

Aliou Dioum

Aliou Dioum

Dioum being on this list may surprise you, but the package of traits is there for him to develop into something. He's incredibly long, runs the floor extremely well, is a factor on the defensive end, and, unlike the other bigs on WVU's roster, he has the ability to step out on the perimeter and knock down shots. If he can do that consistently, he will be the most skilled big man WVU has had in a while.