New WVU Hoops Depth Chart Projection Featuring Seydou Traore and Joson Sanon

Sunday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from St. John's transfer guard Joson Sanon to help bolster their backcourt. A couple of days ago, WVU also added Utah transfer forward Seydou Traore. So with the newest additions, it's time we update the projected depth chart.

Note: Some players may appear at multiple positions as a backup

PG: Miles Sadler, Martin Somerville, Amir Jenkins

Three reliable guards and maybe more? St. John's transfer Joson Sanon can play some here too, but we've got him backing up another spot at the moment, so we'll leave Florida State transfer Martin Somerville here in the two hole. If Amir Jenkins is able to play next season, the Mountaineers will have plenty of depth to back up the talented freshman, Sadler.

SG: Finley Bizjack, Joson Sanon, Keonte Greybear

Bizjack will get heavy minutes here and could end up being the Mountaineers' most consistent scorer. Sanon can slide into this spot as well, which means freshman Keonte Greybear is in a great spot here. He doesn't have to make an impact right away and can sit back and watch these guys develop.

SF: Joson Sanon, Seydou Traore, Evans Barning Jr.

Hodge could go with Traore here, but I'm expecting Sanon to be the starter to get more shooting on the floor. Traore reminds me a little bit of Chance Moore because of his ability to get downhill, but he can step out and knock down shots from the perimeter. Heck, against WVU, he went 4/5 from downtown with the Utes. Barning, however, is probably not going to be ready for rotation minutes in the Big 12.

PF: Javan Buchanan, Seydou Traore, Aliou Dioum

I have to imagine that the next piece WVU adds will be a hybrid SF/PF. Someone who can stretch the floor and defend at a high level. Traore could fill in that role off the bench, but they need to get more length here. Buchanan is 6'7", and Traore is 6'6". Freshman Aliou Dioum is primarily a center, but because of his athleticism and ability to shoot, he could be an option here at the four.

C: Mouhamed Sylla, Amadou Seini, Aliou Dioum

Sylla has All-Big 12 potential, but we have to keep in mind that he's only played in 16 games and is coming back from an injury. The potential for this center group is through the roof, but patience will be required throughout their ups and downs in year on in Morgantown. Seini will be a defensive anchor and rebound machine right out of the gates.