See How Three WVU Coaching Candidates Fared One Year After the Search

Coaching searches are always interesting, although whenever they happen, it's usually not a good thing for the program. Either someone was fired, took another job, or, in some cases, retired. WVU unexpectedly entered a coaching search for the third straight offseason a year ago when Darian DeVries packed up and left for Indiana after just one year.

There were a bunch of names tossed around, but really, the same three (aside from Hodge) kept popping up. I planned to do this exercise a year ago, reexamining the candidates alongside DeVries, but obviously, we never had the time to do so since he left immediately after Selection Sunday.

Also, I should preface this by saying, I believe Wren Baker made the right hire. This is not a what-he-should-have-done article. Just looking back at the top names in last year's search and how they did this past season.

Ben McCollum (Iowa)

Mar 8, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

From what I could tell, McCollum was the guy most West Virginia fans wanted, and rightfully so. He is a proven winner and has ties to Wren Baker, having spent time together at Northwest Missouri State. Last year at Drake was his only season as a Division I head coach, so there were some concerns about his lack of experience at this level.

McCollum had a strong first season in Iowa City, taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament. They are currently 21-12 and will take on No. 8 seed Clemson in the first round on Friday. Landing McCollum would have been a rock-solid hire, but he is an Iowa guy through and through. And no, it's not that Iowa is in a better situation.

Jerrod Calhoun (Utah State)

Jan 23, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The former Bob Huggins assistant interviewed for the job in person, and most assumed he would ultimately end up as the frontrunner, but Wren Baker pulled back, and Calhoun signed a deal to stay with Utah State. He led the Aggies to a 28-6 record this season, and they are the No. 9 seed, taking on No. 8 Villanova tomorrow evening. Some think it was because of his connection to Huggs, but it had a lot more to do with his poor defensive metrics.

Niko Medved (Minnesota)

Mar 4, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved claps his hands against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Niko's wife, Erica, is from Morgantown, so there could have been a nice homecoming for her and the family. The former Colorado State head coach took on the job at Minnesota, where he endured some major struggles in year one, mainly stemming from terrible injury luck. Three of his starters suffered season-ending injuries, limiting him to just a six-seven-man rotation. The Golden Gophers finished the season 15-17, but will play Baylor in the first round of the College Basketball Crown next month.