Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Baylor

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Bears.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will get back into conference play after stepping out for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Although the Mountaineers are on a five-game losing streak, head coach Bob Huggins is feeling a bit optimistic.

"I hate to lose, I detest it. But I'm proud of them for how we competed. I'm proud of the fact that they didn't lay down," Huggins said in his postgame interview with Tony Caridi. "We're going to get it going gang, don't worry. I feel really good because we finally competed for the first time since UAB. I feel like we've turned and we've got it going in the right direction."

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, TX

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Read More

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17583244_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Baylor

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17525860_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Baylor

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures to players against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Huggins Feels Things Turning: 'We're Going to Get it Going Gang, Don't Worry'

Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers heat coach Bob Huggins during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Arkansas Postgame

Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) drives in the first half against Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) at Bud Walton Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Postgame

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17569023_168388579_lowres
Basketball

See What Bob Huggins Said Following Loss to Arkansas

Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (1) celebrates after a shot in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

West Virginia Falls to Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17473497_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Arkansas

Jan 29, 2022