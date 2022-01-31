How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Baylor

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Bears.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will get back into conference play after stepping out for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Although the Mountaineers are on a five-game losing streak, head coach Bob Huggins is feeling a bit optimistic.

"I hate to lose, I detest it. But I'm proud of them for how we competed. I'm proud of the fact that they didn't lay down," Huggins said in his postgame interview with Tony Caridi. "We're going to get it going gang, don't worry. I feel really good because we finally competed for the first time since UAB. I feel like we've turned and we've got it going in the right direction."

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, TX

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

