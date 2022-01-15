Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Kansas

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV

Read More

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

