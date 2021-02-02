How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cyclones.

The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers will look to pick up the season sweep of Iowa State Tuesday night on the road in Ames. The Cyclones hung in with the Mountaineers in the first meeting and gave them a bit of a scare but in the end, West Virginia pulled away with a 70-65 victory.

In that game, WVU guard Miles McBride led the team with 18 points and also collected six rebounds and two assists. Big man Derek Culver recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 70% from the floor.

The player to watch for Iowa State is Rasir Bolton who played all 40 minutes in the first game vs West Virginia. He ended the night with 25 points on 9/17 shooting. Bolton averages 15.5 points per game this season.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 9 West Virginia (11-5, 4-3) vs Iowa State (2-9, 0-6)

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

