    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kent State

    Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Golden Flashes.
    Full coverage info is listed below.

    Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

    Tipoff: Approx. 4 p.m.

    TV: ESPN2

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    LIVE Updates: click here for live game thread

