How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Cowboys.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

