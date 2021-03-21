Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Syracuse

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Orange.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia and Syracuse coasted to victories in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and will meet on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. EST in the second round with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Full coverage info listed below.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Tipoff: Approx. 5:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

TV Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

