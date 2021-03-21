How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Syracuse
West Virginia and Syracuse coasted to victories in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and will meet on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. EST in the second round with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
Full coverage info listed below.
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
Tipoff: Approx. 5:15 p.m.
TV: CBS
TV Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson
Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU
