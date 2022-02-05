Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas Tech

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Read More

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17546185_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas Tech

38 seconds ago
USATSI_17616051_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Texas Tech

1 minute ago
Untitled design (99)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) blocks a shot by Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Searching to end Losing Streak Versus No. 14 Texas Tech

3 hours ago
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and guard Taz Sherman (12) talk on the court during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 14 Texas Tech

19 hours ago
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives on Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Huggins Updates Sherman's Injury Status

20 hours ago
USATSI_17406938_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Targeting Brothers Transferring from North Texas

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17083116_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Continues to Dominate the G-League

Feb 3, 2022