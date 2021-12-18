Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs UAB
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Blazers.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL
Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.
TV: CBSSN
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: click here for our live game thread
