    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs UAB

    Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Blazers.
    Full coverage info is listed below.

    Where: Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

    Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.

    TV: CBSSN

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    LIVE Updates: click here for our live game thread

