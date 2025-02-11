How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia at No. 25 Baylor
The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-4, 9-3) are on the road to take on the Baylor Bears (20-5, 10-2) for the 30th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Baylor Series History
Baylor leads 24-5
Last Meeting: No. 24 Baylor 66, No. 22 WVU 65 (Feb. 24, in Morgantown)
When: Tuesday, February 11
Location: Waco, TX, Foster Pavilion (7,500)
Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN+
Announcers: John Morris and Jim Haller
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Baylor features five double-figure scorers this season led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs who averages 14.4 points per game. Aaronette Vonleh (13.6), Sarah Andrews (11.0), Yaya Felder (10.9) and Jada Walker (10.8) also score in double figures. Littlepage-Buggs averages a double-double with 10.3 rebounds to go along with her points. Walker adds 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals to lead the Bears.
- The Bears come into the contest on a four-game conference win streak with just two losses in conference play to No. 9 TCU and Oklahoma State. Baylor is 13-1 at home this season and averages 80.8 points per game this season.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.0), junior guard Jordan Harrison (13.3) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (13.1) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly’s scoring average is the fifth-best in the conference and 34th in the nation.
- Harrison’s 4.8 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 9th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.2 steals per game ranks second and Quinerly’s 3.4 steals per game is first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Quinerly (75), Watson (74) and Harrison (47), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 44 and 41 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 41+ steals through 23 games.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, including 20+ in 19 games, to average 25.4 per game. The mark ranks second in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks second in the nation with 14.7 steals per game and holds a +9.1 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 78.3 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 25.6 points.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 6 on the all-time scoring list with 1,783, behind Teana Muldrow (2014-18) with 1,819. She is 3rd in steals with 306 and needs 44 more to catch Jenny Hillen (1986-89) for second. Her steals rank ninth all-time in Big 12 history.