WVU Sells the Naming Rights to the Coliseum
The WVU Coliseum will have a new name for the next 10 years.
According to Mike Casazza of 247 Sports, Hope Gas and WVU have agreed to a contract to name the basketball arena the Hope Coliseum. The deal is for 10 years and guarantees the athletic department in excess of seven figures annually.
As reported, the money is expected to be directed to Gold & Blue Enterprise. The initiative was formed in June and has two primary objectives; Generate new and diversified revenue streams that fuel the continued success of WVU Athletics and harness the strength and visibility of the WVU brand to elevate the personal and professional opportunities available to Mountaineer student-athletes.
The Coliseum opened in 1970 and is currently the home competition site for the Mountaineer men’s and women's basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and volleyball teams.
The Hope Coliseum was originally constructed for $10.4 million. The venue has seen several upgrades through the years, the first coming in 2004 with renovations to the men's basketball locker room, renovations to the women's basketball locker room, construction of a players' lounge and team video theater, expansion of the Coliseum strength and conditioning center, expansion of the equipment room and training room and refurbishment of the Coliseum roof.
New score boards and video boards were added in 2008, along with a new sound system.
In 2016, the entire concourse was expanded, and additional restrooms and concessions were added as well.
The “Clark Club” was added to the Coliseum apron in 2023. It includes facilities for daily training meals for WVU student-athletes, premium spaces for pregame, in-game, and postgame experiences for Mountaineer Athletic Club members and a banquet area that can accommodate more than 300 people for various events.
The men’s basketball team will play its first contest under the name in an exhibition game against Wheeling on Oct. 26 before opening the regular season on Nov. 4 against Mount St. Mary’s, while the women’s basketball teams begin play against Purdue Fort Wayne Nov. 3
