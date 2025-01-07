How to Watch & Listen to No. 21 West Virginia vs. Arizona
The No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 2-0) welcome the Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-0) to the WVU Coliseum for the seventh ever meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Arizona Series History
Series is tied 3-3
Last Meeting: WVU 83, No. 24 Arizona 76 (Nov. 29, 2024, Nassau Bahamas)
When: Tuesday, January 7
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN+
Announcers: Eric Rothman & Tim Welsh
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 3823
WVU Game Notes
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It is WVU's first appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- Arizona is the 194th different team to play a game vs. West Virginia in the WVU Coliseum (non-exhibition).
- West Virginia is 155-38 against teams making their fi rst appearance in the Coliseum.
- WVU has not trailed in either Big 12 game this season. The Mountaineers have led for 77:57 out of 80 minutes.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .739 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 161-57 (.739) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 66-17 (.795) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- DeVries is off to the second-best start in school history for coaches in their fi rst season at WVU after 13 games. Lee Patton started 12-1 in 1945-46, while Bob Huggins was 10-3 in 2007-08.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 25 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
- WVU is ranked No. 36 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 15th in defensive efficiency.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 11th in blocks per game (5.7), seventh in fi eld goal percentage defense (37.1), 19th in scoring defense (62.5) and ninth in 3-point percentage defense (27.4).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- Small leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game.
- With a win over No. 3 Gonzaga, WVU defeated a Top 5 AP team for the second consecutive season. Last season, the Mountaineers downed No. 3 Kansas in Morgantown, 91-85.
- Darian DeVries is 5-5 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 3-0 at WVU with wins over No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home already this season, marking the fi rst time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU is 103-114 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- WVU is 617-187 (.767) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 258-73 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- WVU is 270-99 in its last 369 games against unranked teams, including winners of 153 of its last 185 at the WVU Coliseum.
- The Mountaineers have won 113 of their last 172 conference games at the WVU Coliseum.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the most points (1,867) of any senior (four-year players only) entering this season. He ranks eighth overall for career scoring by returning players (including fi fth-year) and third in the Big 12 Conference.
- Entering this season, Tucker DeVries has scored the fi fth-most points in college basketball since 2021-22. He’s one of 12 players who have scored 1,800 or more points since 2021-22.
- Tucker DeVries is 14 points shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 139-17 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 116-21 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 55-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 877 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 153 of their last 171 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 164 of its last 185 and 220 of its last 248 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- West Virginia is 15-12 all-time in games played on January 7.