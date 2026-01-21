How to watch West Virginia vs. Arizona State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Mountaineer fans, be sure to squeeze in a nap at some point throughout the day, and have the streaming service that West Virginia will be playing on tonight, Peacock.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (12-6, 3-2) vs. Arizona State (10-8, 1-4)
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 21st, 9 p.m. EST
Where: Tempe, AZ — Desert Financial Arena (14,198)
TV/Streaming: Peacock
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): Last time out, Eaglestaff played his best game as a Mountaineer, and it came at the perfect time with Colorado denying Honor Huff the ball. Now comes the hard part. Can he string together a stretch of games like the one he had on Saturday?
Massamba Diop (ASU): The 7'1", 230-pounder from Senegal can be a real problem on both ends of the floor. He's averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, giving the Sun Devils legitimate rim protection. He should have an advantage on the interior against West Virginia's bigs.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Somewhat surprisingly, the Sun Devils are the slight favorite in this one, laying 1.5 points. Homecourt advantage is a real thing, especially this season in this league. This is one WVU absolutely must get, though. The over/under is currently at 145.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
