How to watch West Virginia vs. Arizona State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (12-6, 3-2) vs. Arizona State (10-8, 1-4)

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 21st, 9 p.m. EST

Where: Tempe, AZ — Desert Financial Arena (14,198)

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network

Players to Watch:

Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): Last time out, Eaglestaff played his best game as a Mountaineer, and it came at the perfect time with Colorado denying Honor Huff the ball. Now comes the hard part. Can he string together a stretch of games like the one he had on Saturday?

Massamba Diop (ASU): The 7'1", 230-pounder from Senegal can be a real problem on both ends of the floor. He's averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, giving the Sun Devils legitimate rim protection. He should have an advantage on the interior against West Virginia's bigs.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Sun Devils are the slight favorite in this one, laying 1.5 points. Homecourt advantage is a real thing, especially this season in this league. This is one WVU absolutely must get, though. The over/under is currently at 145.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

