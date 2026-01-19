Here’s Where WVU Stands in the Latest Big 12 Power Rankings This Week

After a 1-1 week, West Virginia is now 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play and has a great opportunity to improve to 4-2 ahead of their matchup with No. 1 Arizona on Saturday, taking on Arizona State on Wednesday.

Here's a look at where they enter the week in our new Big 12 power rankings, followed by last week's results by team, and this week's schedule.

This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

1. Arizona

2. Houston (3)

3. Texas Tech (5)

4. BYU

5. Iowa State (2)

6. UCF

7. West Virginia

8. Kansas (9)

9. Cincinnati (15)

10. Colorado (8)

11. Baylor (12)

12. Oklahoma State (10)

13. TCU (11)

14. Arizona State (13)

15. Kansas State (14)

16. Utah

Last week's results (1/12-1/18)

Arizona: W 89-82 vs. Arizona State, W 84-77 vs. UCF

Arizona State: L 82-89 vs. Arizona, L 73-103 vs. Houston

Baylor: W 94-79 vs. Oklahoma State, L 62-80 vs. Kansas

BYU: W 76-70 vs. TCU, L 71-84 vs. Texas Tech

Cincinnati: W 77-68 vs. Colorado, W 79-70 vs. Iowa State

Colorado: L 68-77 vs. Cincinnati, L 61-72 vs. West Virginia

Houston: W 77-48 vs. West Virginia, W 103-73 vs. Arizona State

Iowa State: L 63-84 vs. Kansas, L 70-79 vs. Cincinnati

Kansas: W 84-63 vs. Iowa State, W 80-62 vs. Baylor

Kansas State: L 73-82 vs. UCF, L 83-84 vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State: L 79-94 vs. Baylor, W 84-83 vs. Kansas State

TCU: L 70-76 vs. BYU, L 79-82 vs. Utah

Texas Tech: W 88-74 vs. Utah, W 84-71 vs. BYU

UCF: W 82-73 vs. Kansas State, L 77-84 vs. Arizona

Utah: L 74-88 vs. Texas Tech, W 82-79 vs. TCU

West Virginia: L 48-77 vs. Houston, W 72-61 vs. Colorado

This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)

Monday

No games.

Tuesday

UCF at Iowa State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Oklahoma State at TCU, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas Tech at Baylor, 9 p.m. on Peacock

Utah at Kansas State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Kansas at Colorado, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday

West Virginia at Arizona State, 9 p.m. on Peacock

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9 p.m. on FS1

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

West Virginia at Arizona, 2 p.m. on CBS

UCF at Colorado, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock

Utah at BYU, 5:30 p.m. on FOX

TCU at Baylor, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Houston at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on FOX

Cincinnati at Arizona State, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sunday

No games.

