Here’s Where WVU Stands in the Latest Big 12 Power Rankings This Week
After a 1-1 week, West Virginia is now 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play and has a great opportunity to improve to 4-2 ahead of their matchup with No. 1 Arizona on Saturday, taking on Arizona State on Wednesday.
Here's a look at where they enter the week in our new Big 12 power rankings, followed by last week's results by team, and this week's schedule.
This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
1. Arizona
2. Houston (3)
3. Texas Tech (5)
4. BYU
5. Iowa State (2)
6. UCF
7. West Virginia
8. Kansas (9)
9. Cincinnati (15)
10. Colorado (8)
11. Baylor (12)
12. Oklahoma State (10)
13. TCU (11)
14. Arizona State (13)
15. Kansas State (14)
16. Utah
Last week's results (1/12-1/18)
Arizona: W 89-82 vs. Arizona State, W 84-77 vs. UCF
Arizona State: L 82-89 vs. Arizona, L 73-103 vs. Houston
Baylor: W 94-79 vs. Oklahoma State, L 62-80 vs. Kansas
BYU: W 76-70 vs. TCU, L 71-84 vs. Texas Tech
Cincinnati: W 77-68 vs. Colorado, W 79-70 vs. Iowa State
Colorado: L 68-77 vs. Cincinnati, L 61-72 vs. West Virginia
Houston: W 77-48 vs. West Virginia, W 103-73 vs. Arizona State
Iowa State: L 63-84 vs. Kansas, L 70-79 vs. Cincinnati
Kansas: W 84-63 vs. Iowa State, W 80-62 vs. Baylor
Kansas State: L 73-82 vs. UCF, L 83-84 vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State: L 79-94 vs. Baylor, W 84-83 vs. Kansas State
TCU: L 70-76 vs. BYU, L 79-82 vs. Utah
Texas Tech: W 88-74 vs. Utah, W 84-71 vs. BYU
UCF: W 82-73 vs. Kansas State, L 77-84 vs. Arizona
Utah: L 74-88 vs. Texas Tech, W 82-79 vs. TCU
West Virginia: L 48-77 vs. Houston, W 72-61 vs. Colorado
This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)
Monday
No games.
Tuesday
UCF at Iowa State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Oklahoma State at TCU, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Texas Tech at Baylor, 9 p.m. on Peacock
Utah at Kansas State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Kansas at Colorado, 11 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday
West Virginia at Arizona State, 9 p.m. on Peacock
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9 p.m. on FS1
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
West Virginia at Arizona, 2 p.m. on CBS
UCF at Colorado, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock
Utah at BYU, 5:30 p.m. on FOX
TCU at Baylor, 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Houston at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on FOX
Cincinnati at Arizona State, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Sunday
No games.
