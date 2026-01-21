Matchup Predictor Reveals West Virginia's Chances to Snag First Road Win of the Year

Late tonight, Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to get off the scheid and collect their first road victory of the season as they pay a visit to Arizona State (10-8). Considering what lies ahead (No. 1 Arizona), this feels like a must-win situation.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), West Virginia has a 67% chance to pick up its first road win of the season, despite being a slight 1.5-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Sun Devils, who have lost two of their last three at home, have a 33% chance to win.

I have to admit, I think 67% is a little strong, especially for a team that hasn't been able to win away from Morgantown this season. That respect has to be earned, regardless of how poorly the opposing team has played lately.

West Virginia's recent games

After getting pummeled by Iowa State in the Big 12 opener, West Virginia has won three of its last four, with the only loss coming to what appears to be the best team in the league in Houston (on the road).

In the Mountaineers' win over Colorado on Saturday, they received a big-time performance from Treysen Eaglestaff, who went for 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Colorado did such a good job on Honor Huff that it forced someone else to step up and make shots, and Eaglestaff answered the bell.

Arizona State's recent games

The Sun Devils have lost three of their last four, but each of those losses came against a top-10 team on the road — (No.9) BYU, (No. 1) Arizona, and (No. 7) Houston. They've been able to do their thing on the offensive end in those games, averaging 77 points. The problem lies on the defensive end, where they're allowing an average of 98.6 points per game. Even in their win over Kansas State, they gave up 84. This is a group that likes to get up and down the floor, put up a bunch of shots, and hopes it can outscore the opponent.

